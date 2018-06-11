Who is Dani Dyer? Meet the Love Island contestant and daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer’s daughter is officially entering the villa this year after her brief stint on Survival of the Fittest

Dani Dyer is one of the first girls entering the Love Island villa this year, and has a claim to fame you might be able to guess – but what else do we know about her?

Well much like her dad – EastEnders star Danny Dyer – the 21-year-old is an aspiring actress. Although Dani currently works at an Essex pub, she also has a few acting credits to her name, most notably having starred in the 2015 Martin Kemp thriller Age of Kill.

Just before she went into the villa, Dani told RadioTimes.com that at the end of the year she was even doing another film in 2018: “I did a first film We Still Kill the Old Way and we’re doing the sequel. I was only 17! I just want to keep busy and take any opportunity now while I can.”

Dad Danny has already offered some advice before entering the villa, telling her “not be a melt around boys”.

Here’s what else you need to know about Dani:

Where have I seen her before?

Earlier this year, Dyer took part in ITV2’s Survival of the Fittest – the reality show that was dubbed ‘the winter Love Island’. She was forced to withdraw after just one day, however, after dislocating her shoulder when she fell headfirst down a waterslide during a challenge.

As she left the show, she said: “I hope this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me.” Barring more accidents, it won’t be.

What are Dani’s hopes for Love Island?

Dani is looking for “someone really genuine” and hoping to escape the “mind games” that are always being played in the outside world.

In our interview with Dani before she went on Love Island, she said: “I personally would not have sex on TV. That is not a thing for me. On a personal level, it’s just not something I’d do.

“On Survival, I said I wouldn’t kiss anyone because it wasn’t that sort of show. They called it the winter Love Island, but it was boys v girls with challenges. It was about if you were going to get with the enemy. I wasn’t up for it back then, but I hadn’t met anyone. Obviously with this, it is testing your dating abilities. If I like someone, of course I’m going to kiss him.”

She says that she’s not very au fait with dating, have been in two serious relationships, and that she is worried she might be a bit “childish” in her approach. Her biggest concern about going into the villa is “the whole dating thing”.

“Dating has never been great for me. It’s such a personal thing but you’re doing it on national television. Falling for someone, not liking someone, letting someone’s feelings down.”

Friendships, says Dani, are just as important to her in the villa as chasing boys. “I am a girly girl… If the situation arises when a new boy comes in, I won’t be playing games,” she says.

“If a boy plays two of us off against each other, I will say, ‘You know what mate, leave it.’ To me, I would rather be friends with the girls. I’m done with games, you do that enough on the outside.”

Who is Dani Dyer? Key facts:

Coupled up with: Jack Fincham

Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer

Instagram: @danidyerxx

Age: 21

Job: Barmaid and aspiring actress

Location: East London

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2