What time is Long Lost Family: What Happened Next on TV? Everything you need to know about the ITV reunion series

Long Lost Family brought viewers plenty of tearful reunions – now Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell are returning to find out more...

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next is ready to reduce viewers to tears – happy tears. The ITV show follows long lost family members as they seek out people of their pasts.

Here’s all you need to know about the series and which familiar faces it revisits.

What time is Long Lost Family: What Happened Next on TV?

The show airs on at Monday 11th June at 9pm on ITV and you can watch it live on ITV.com.

What is it about?

The new show follows on from Long Lost Family, which reunited estranged family members from across the globe. Long Lost Family: What Happened Next brings viewers an emotional next chapter in the families lives.

Fans of Long Lost Family will recognise Ron Williams, who returns to unearth even more about his past. His story brought viewers to tears as he searched for his family, finding his sister Christine after 60 years apart. Similarly, stories from Peter Gunn, who reunited with his mother Daphne, and guests from the last series of Long Lost Family are set to return for the new episodes.

Who are the presenters?

The series is hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, who have presented Long Lost Family since it began in 2011. The pair bring much needed support to the show’s guests, who often find themselves at a loss for words when confronted by their past. Campbell is known for his work with children and having been adopted himself offers unique insight and empathy to the show.