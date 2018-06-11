Jean’s husband Ollie Walters is returning to EastEnders

Actor Tony O’Callaghan is to reprise the role of Jean’s husband Ollie Walters when the character makes a brief return to EastEnders later this month. Fans of the BBC1 soap have been wondering about Ollie’s whereabouts ever since Jean returned to the Square alone earlier this year.

After being witnessed making a telephone call to Ollie during which she appeared to sever all ties, Jean has avoided any questions about her marriage – but it now appears that viewers are set to learn the truth.

Former police officer Ollie first arrived in Walford back in 2013 and quickly struck up a friendship with Jean, however as the two grew closer she was convinced he wouldn’t be interested in her and so was surprised when he continued to pursue a relationship.

After some ups and downs the happy couple ended up tying the knot, moving away from Walford to Brighton in 2015. In the years since, the pair have made sporadic reappearances in the Square, but since moving back permanently, Jean has been flying solo, with Ollie nowhere to be seen.

So could this be the moment when they reconcile? Or does the fact that Ollie is merely making a guest appearance mean that their marriage is destined to be over for good?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.