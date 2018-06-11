Emmerdale crisis: Debbie reveals why Sarah has collapsed – watch the scene

A new clip released by Emmerdale shows Debbie revealing to Joe that young Sarah has collapsed due to a problem with her heart. The shock scene – due to be shown later this week – shows Debbie in a state of anguish while her daughter lies in a critical condition in hospital. “I just want her to have a normal life. At least for a while, anyway,” Debbie says to her on-off love interest.

In the run-up to Sarah being hospitalised, she’ll be seen joyriding with her mates in Joe’s car, little realising that a new crisis lies just around the corner. The upcoming drama will see Sarah scheme to ruin her mum Debbie’s relationship with Joe and then celebrate by taking an illicit spin in the business magnate’s motor. But the police are in hot pursuit and soon catch up with the naughty school kids, apprehending Sarah in the process.

But Sarah’s attempt to outrun the cops will have serious consequences for her health. After being questioned by investigating officers, she collapses and ends up fighting for her life.

Sarah’s health has always been a cause for concern for mum Debbie (Charley Webb), with fans of the ITV soap having previously seen her diagnosed with cancer back in 2017. So how will Debbie deal with this latest crisis? And will Sarah pull though?

