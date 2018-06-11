EastEnders: Mick’s horror – is Stuart secretly grooming young girls? Here’s what happens next

EastEnders’ Mick Carter made an alarming discovery about old mate Stuart Highway when he found evidence that suggested he was contacting underage girls. Is his childhood friend grooming and abusing children?

Tonight’s episode, Monday 11 June, saw Mick reunited with troublemaker Stu when wife Linda called him to pay a visit to cheer her hubby up, who is still riddled with guilt at his part in the death of Shakil Kazemi in a fatal knife attack.

Setting off, along with Stuart’s little brother Highway, for some ‘boy time’, Mick opened up to the Highway siblings about how he blamed himself for Shaki’s demise. But when he explained he’d managed to save Keegan Baker’s life, even if he didn’t respond to the teen’s attempts to alert him to Shaki’s whereabouts until it was too late, understanding Stuart gave Mick a boost and told him he was still a hero.

A few hours, and many beers, later, the lads were in the E20 when Stuart freaked out as soon as he realised he’d lost his phone. Flying into a raging panic, Mick urged him and Highway retrace their steps around the Square to locate it – revealing to barman Woody when they left that he’d swiped it as a prank.

Suspicious about the strength of Stuart’s reaction to losing his phone, Mick sneakily swiped through the handset and was horrified at what he found – numerous images of underage girls and a series of inappropriate messages implying he had contacted them and made arrangements to meet.

Tomorrow, Mick confronts Stuart about what he saw on the phone and demands an explanation. Is the former jailbird really a sexual predator targeting children? By Thursday, Mick is furious when he finds Stuart upstairs in the Vic watching TV with Shirley and his young son Ollie and tells him to leave…

Will Mick report Stu to the police? Or is there another reason behind what he found?

