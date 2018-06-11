Brendan Cole says his “cards were marked” on Strictly ever since he mocked Shirley Ballas

The former pro dancer revealed that he slipped up on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two and may have offended the new head judge

Brendan Cole has spoken out about his dismissal from Strictly Come Dancing after being a professional dancer on the show for 14 years.

Advertisement

Speaking on the new series of John Bishop’s chat show, which begins in July, Cole says that his “cards were marked” on Strictly ever since he mocked head judge Shirley Ballas on the spin-off show It Takes Two.

Zoe Ball had asked Cole if the professional dancers were keen to impress the new head judge and, according to the Mirror, Cole tells Bishop: “I went, ‘I’d imagine she’s more likely to be wanting to impress us, I’ve been on the show 15 years, she’s just showed up.’

“Of course Shirley has seen it and gone, ‘You little s***’.

“I knew the error of my ways as soon as I came off air. I sent her a message saying, ‘Didn’t mean any offence, just making good telly.’ I didn’t get a reply.”

Cole was known for being an outspoken character on Strictly, and became the centre of controversy in 2017 after he criticised the judges’ verdicts on his celebrity partner Charlotte Hawkins, who departed the contest in week three.

He announced in January 2018 that he would not be returning to Strictly after the BBC chose not to renew his contract.

Cole is set to play Prince Charming in a Christmas pantomime production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves from 7th to 30th December.

Advertisement

The new series of John Bishop: In Conversation With… begins on W on 5th July.