Love Island wasn’t on last night and fans were very upset

What on earth are they supposed to do with their Saturday evenings?

Love Island Withdrawal

Love Island fans were in for a nasty shock on Saturday night as they sat down to catch up with the guys and gals on ITV2 only to discover that there was no new episode.

You see the show takes one night off a week, opting to broadcast a weekly Hot List (basically a best of the week montage) on Saturday nights instead.

Fans of the show were NOT happy when they discovered they’d have to go without their nightly dose of grafting.

Some weren’t sure what to do with their evening.

And some actually felt muggled off, to be honest.

And it was just as bad for those who tried to catch up later.

It wasn’t ALL bad news for those who were tuning in.

But others were just eager to get on with the story.

Never fear, Love Island fans. The lack of a new episode is more than made up for with a double dose of Love Island drama of a Sunday night.

First there’s a brand new episode to get us up to speed on what’s been happening in the villa over the weekend.

And then Caroline Flack is back to talk about all the drama on spin-off show Aftersun, which airs straight after Love Island on ITV2.

Sorted.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm

