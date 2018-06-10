Love Island wasn’t on last night and fans were very upset
What on earth are they supposed to do with their Saturday evenings?
Love Island fans were in for a nasty shock on Saturday night as they sat down to catch up with the guys and gals on ITV2 only to discover that there was no new episode.
You see the show takes one night off a week, opting to broadcast a weekly Hot List (basically a best of the week montage) on Saturday nights instead.
- Love Island’s Caroline Flack: “I’m definitely not an expert on love”
- New trailer and pictures show the Love Island 2018 stars in action
- Who’s been dumped from the Love Island villa?
Fans of the show were NOT happy when they discovered they’d have to go without their nightly dose of grafting.
Um what?? No love island on Saturdays?! Great, weekends are officially officially RUINED🙄 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9efjahXsch
— em (@smhaston) June 9, 2018
remembering #loveisland is just the weekly catch up tonight pic.twitter.com/YgR0wgtubi
— louise 🌻 (@medicineinparis) June 9, 2018
No love island! And I forgot my milk at check out… yup… #storyofmylife
— Gemma Fernandes (@gemmamalar) June 9, 2018
When Jen just told me there’s no Love Island tonight 😑 pic.twitter.com/FKj7jxcyS6
— ✯ Harry ✯ (@harry_mckeown) June 9, 2018
Some weren’t sure what to do with their evening.
Me tonight bc no love island and me mates don’t wanna do anythin pic.twitter.com/6hhc5dD9s3
— meg🍯 (@megclaire17) June 9, 2018
I’m a little bit lost without no love island tonight 😶🤣
— shanrica (@shanrica_) June 9, 2018
And there's no love island on tonight 😭😭😭 what's a girl to do?????
— Lauren Gill (@laurenjgxx) June 9, 2018
And some actually felt muggled off, to be honest.
When you get into bed after a long day at work ready to catch up on tonight's #LoveIsland and remember it's a sodding catch up 😩 #muggledoff #mayaswellsleepthen
— lanna (@Allannaxox) June 9, 2018
Love island isn’t even on tonight and everyone’s at Park life wtf am I meant to do with myself
— Sum x (@sommerolivia_x) June 9, 2018
And it was just as bad for those who tried to catch up later.
got so sad remembering love island is only on mon-fri, expected to come in from work and catch up on tonight’s :(((((
— sophs🦄✨ (@soph_andersonx) June 9, 2018
It wasn’t ALL bad news for those who were tuning in.
My gran voluntarily watched the @LoveIsland catch up show last night as she'd missed every episode this week… pic.twitter.com/8PRx3UrtPA
— Jess Sims (@jessicaasims) June 10, 2018
But others were just eager to get on with the story.
I hate the weekly catch-up of love island on a Saturday night SO annoying I just wanna skip to what's happening next 🙄
— Melissa Charles (@Melissaamarie22) June 10, 2018
Realising it’s a “catch up” episode #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LUxHLWvJzR
— 💙Heather 💚 (@hevcom) June 9, 2018
Never fear, Love Island fans. The lack of a new episode is more than made up for with a double dose of Love Island drama of a Sunday night.
First there’s a brand new episode to get us up to speed on what’s been happening in the villa over the weekend.
And then Caroline Flack is back to talk about all the drama on spin-off show Aftersun, which airs straight after Love Island on ITV2.
Sorted.
Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm