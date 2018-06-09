Why isn’t Love Island on TV tonight?

Instead of a new episode, ITV2 will be airing The Weekly Hot List. So what's going on?

We don’t want to cause widespread panic, but Love Island isn’t on TV this Saturday.

Advertisement

For the first time since the series began last Monday, there will be no new episode on Saturday 9th June.

So, what’s going on?

Well despite the show airing every day, Love Island traditionally takes a bit of a breather on Saturdays.

It means that instead, ITV2 are mugging us off with The Weekly Hot List at 9pm. But what is it?

Essentially The Weekly Hot List is a compilation / recap episode of all the best bits from the villa this week. Also narrated by Iain Stirling, we can probably expect to see what happened at the very first coupling up of the series (and relive the utter awks that was Alex getting endlessly rejected), Jack and Dani’s will they / won’t they romance and Niall and Alex’s dates with new girls Georgia and Rosie.

But don’t worry too much – Love Island is back on Sunday night with a ‘proper’ episode, where it looks like we’ll be seeing this year’s first recoupling ceremony and dumping.

Plus, there will essentially be a double dose of Love Island on Sunday. This is because the episode will be followed by the first of this year’s Love Island: Aftersun episodes with Caroline Flack.

ITV2, all is forgiven.

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2