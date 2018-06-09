Live Rugby union: What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Find out how to watch the first England match in South Africa live on Sky Sports and online

So which way does the England rugby union story go next? Further losses to extend the recent dire run, including the “embarrassing” loss to the Barbarians at Twickenham? Or is it instead a return to the winning ways that saw an 18-match unbeaten spell prior to that, er, temporary dip in form?

South Africa isn’t the easiest place to press the reset button: England have never won a Test series there, so new captain Owen Farrell’s powers of leadership (and playmaking and goal-kicking and everything else) will be under the microscope.

What time is South Africa v England on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event has live coverage of the match from 3pm on Saturday 9th June. Kick-off is at 4.05pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.