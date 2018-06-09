Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Love Island’s Eyal picked Hayley in the recoupling and fans are absolutely furious

Love Island’s Eyal picked Hayley in the recoupling and fans are absolutely furious

"Eyal... what have you done?"

Eyal saves Hayley on Love Island

Love Island fans fumed on Twitter during the show’s first major recoupling as model Eyal Booker chose to stick wth partner Hayley.

Advertisement

Hayley, who had struggled to pronounce and later even remember Eyal’s name, was a firm favourite to be dumped from the island first, with viewers hoping Eyal would opt to couple up with Kendall instead.

But on the night things didn’t go quite the way they’d thought and they were absolutely furious.

Eyal’s decision left Kendall’s Love Island fate in Adam’s hands. He’d stolen her from Niall in a mini recoupling on day two, leaving the Harry Potter fan devastated.

Things between Adam and Kendall seemed to get off to a good start but when she said she wanted to take things at her own pace Adam seemed to grow impatient.

The arrival of new girls Rosie and Georgia complicated things further, with Adam’s head being turned by the Welsh solicitor.

When it became clear that the attraction was mutual Adam ditched Kendall to pursue Rosie, but when Kendall admitted she was jealous he said he was torn between the two.

On the night, Adam opted to couple up with Rosie, leaving Kendall out in the cold.

Fans of the show were gutted.

They were NOT happy with Adam’s decision, or his behaviour leading up to it.

They even called Adam the new Muggy Mike.

But the person they really blamed for Kendall’s departure was Eyal.

As for Kendall? Well, they quite simply thought she deserved better.

Advertisement

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

Eyal saves Hayley on Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kendall, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Kendall dishes on her Love Island 2018 exit: “Adam might sway towards someone else if another girl comes in – he’s done it once”

Love Island contestants group shot

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson on Love Island 2018

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

Dani Dyer Love Island

Exclusive ITV vows to make Love Island 2018 available instantly on catch-up

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more