Love Island’s Eyal picked Hayley in the recoupling and fans are absolutely furious

"Eyal... what have you done?"

Love Island fans fumed on Twitter during the show’s first major recoupling as model Eyal Booker chose to stick wth partner Hayley.

Hayley, who had struggled to pronounce and later even remember Eyal’s name, was a firm favourite to be dumped from the island first, with viewers hoping Eyal would opt to couple up with Kendall instead.

But on the night things didn’t go quite the way they’d thought and they were absolutely furious.

Actual footage of the whole of the UK when Eyal chose Hayley instead of Kendall #loveisland pic.twitter.com/cQkzoHHknn — Isla (@islasloan) June 8, 2018

Eyal you’ve let me down #loveisland — Ben Hollifield (@benhollifield13) June 8, 2018

IVE LOST RESPECT FOR EYAL!!!! #LoveIsland — Dwaine Murray (@MurrayMintzz) June 8, 2018

Eyal’s decision left Kendall’s Love Island fate in Adam’s hands. He’d stolen her from Niall in a mini recoupling on day two, leaving the Harry Potter fan devastated.

Things between Adam and Kendall seemed to get off to a good start but when she said she wanted to take things at her own pace Adam seemed to grow impatient.

The arrival of new girls Rosie and Georgia complicated things further, with Adam’s head being turned by the Welsh solicitor.

When it became clear that the attraction was mutual Adam ditched Kendall to pursue Rosie, but when Kendall admitted she was jealous he said he was torn between the two.

On the night, Adam opted to couple up with Rosie, leaving Kendall out in the cold.

Fans of the show were gutted.

They were NOT happy with Adam’s decision, or his behaviour leading up to it.

The whole of the UK right now to Adam #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5MbCsOlUPP — Nathan Jain (@NathanJain_) June 8, 2018

Adam kissing Rosie literally 3 mins after he broke it off w Kendall is the reason girls have trust issues #loveisland — anna (@annamcbrideox) June 8, 2018

I'm sorry but that was awful by Adam, ending it with Kendall then walking over to Rosie and kissing her? Have some respect man!!! 🌴🌴#LoveIsland — Adam Fraser (@AdamFraserrUK) June 8, 2018

They even called Adam the new Muggy Mike.

Adam is definitely a new Muggy Mike! #LoveIsland 💯💯💯 — Meredith Richards (@Meredith2003xx) June 8, 2018

But the person they really blamed for Kendall’s departure was Eyal.

Y’all blaming Adam when we should be blaming Eyal?? What possessed him to pick Hayley?? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ow660wlVoO — chidera🇳🇬 (@chideraaye) June 8, 2018

As for Kendall? Well, they quite simply thought she deserved better.

Aww I was rooting for Kendal so sad 😩 #loveisland — Bea Tetteh (@beatettehxo) June 8, 2018

Nah can’t believe this, I hope Kendall finds mr right on the outside #loveisland — liv harford 🧡 (@littlelegsliv_) June 8, 2018

Kendall deserved better. Adam came in and split her & Niall up, made her apologise for her insecurities and then pied her off a day later for Rosie, just because she wanted to take things slow and not put out after one date…? #LoveIsland — chris (@bIandbyname) June 8, 2018

Kendall go and heal girl. You deserve better ❤❤❤ #LoveIsland — Gracie (@GraceAxHa) June 8, 2018

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm