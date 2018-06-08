World Cup 2018 TV schedule UK: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Check out the full fixture and TV coverage guide for every match from this year's Fifa World Cup live on BBC and ITV Sport

The Fifa World Cup 2018 kicks off on Thursday 14th June, with the final being played on Sunday 15th July 2018 in Moscow, Russia.

In the UK live TV coverage is shared by the BBC and ITV. All matches will be shown on TV, with each broadcaster also providing a live online stream for all their World Cup matches.

For BBC games, the action will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and on iPlayer. ITV meanwhile will have live online coverage via the ITV Hub.

Check out the full fixture guide below, along with full coverage details for which channel each match is on.

World Cup group stage fixtures – live on BBC and ITV

14 June

Russia v Saudi Arabia, 4pm ITV

15 June

Egypt v Uruguay, 1pm BBC

Morocco v Iran, 4pm ITV

Portugal v Spain, 7pm BBC

16 June

France v Australia, 11am BBC

Argentina v Iceland, 2pm ITV

Peru v Denmark, 5pm BBC

Croatia v Nigeria, 8pm ITV

17 June

Costa Rica v Serbia, 1pm ITV

Germany v Mexico, 4pm BBC

Brazil v Switzerland, 7pm ITV

18 June

Sweden v South Korea, 1pm ITV

Belgium v Panama, 4pm BBC

Tunisia v England, 7pm BBC

19 June

Colombia v Japan, 1pm BBC

Poland v Senegal, 4pm ITV

Russia v Egypt, 7pm BBC

20 June

Portugal v Morocco, 1pm BBC

Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, 4pm BBC

Iran v Spain, 7pm ITV

21 June

Denmark v Australia, 1pm ITV

France v Peru, 4pm ITV

Argentina v Croatia, 7pm BBC

22 June

Brazil v Costa Rica, 1pm ITV

Nigeria v Iceland, 4pm BBC

Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm BBC

23 June

Belgium v Tunisia, 1pm BBC

South Korea v Mexico, 4pm ITV

Germany v Sweden, 7pm ITV

24 June

England v Panama, 1pm BBC

Japan v Senegal, 4pm BBC

Poland v Colombia, 7pm ITV

25 June

Uruguay v Russia, 3pm ITV

Saudi Arabia v Egypt, 3pm ITV

Spain v Morocco, 7pm BBC

Iran v Portugal, 7pm BBC

26 June

Denmark v France, 3pm ITV

Australia v Peru, 3pm ITV

Iceland v Croatia, 7pm BBC

Argentina v Nigeria, 7pm BBC

27 June

South Korea v Germany, 3pm BBC

Mexico v Sweden, 3pm BBC

Serbia v Brazil, 7pm ITV

Switzerland v Costa Rica, 7pm ITV

28 June

Senegal v Colombia, 3pm BBC

Japan v Poland, 3pm BBC

England v Belgium, 7pm ITV

Panama v Tunisia, 7pm ITV

Last 16 fixtures

30 June

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D, 3pm

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, 7pm

1 July

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, 3pm

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C, 7pm

2 July

Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F, 3pm

Winner Group G v Runner-up GroupH, 7pm

3 July

Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E, 3pm

Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G, 7pm

Quarter-finals fixtures

6 July

Quarter-final 1, 3pm

Quarter-final 2, 7pm

7 July

Quarter-final 3, 3pm

Quarter-final 4, 7pm

Semi-final fixtures

10 July

Semi-final 1, 7pm ITV

11 July

Semi-final 2, 7pm BBC

14 July

Third-place play-off, 3pm ITV

Sunday 15th July

Final, 4pm live on BBC and ITV