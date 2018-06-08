World Cup 2018 Group H: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group H matches between Colombia, Senegal, Japan and Poland
Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group H?
Colombia
Senegal
Japan
Poland
TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.
When is Colombia v Japan being played? Tuesday 19th June
What time is kick off? 1pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk
When is Poland v Senegal being played? Tuesday 19th June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow
When is Japan v Senegal being played? Sunday 24th June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
When is Poland v Colombia being played? Sunday 24th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan
When is Japan v Poland being played? Thursday 28th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
When is Senegal v Colombia being played? Thursday 28th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara
