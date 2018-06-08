World Cup 2018 Group F: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F matches between Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

Advertisement

When is Germany v Mexico being played? Sunday 17th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

When is Sweden v South Korea being played? Monday 18th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

When is South Korea v Mexico being played? Saturday 23rd June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

When is Germany v Sweden being played? Saturday 23rd June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

When is South Korea v Germany being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is Mexico v Sweden being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Advertisement

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group