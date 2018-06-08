When is series two of black comedy Flowers on TV?

Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt return in Channel4's Flowers – and it's even darker than before

Flowers, the clever black comedy featuring Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt, is back for another series even odder than the first. Here’s everything you need to know about Flowers series two:

What time is Flowers Series two on TV?

Flowers airs on Channel 4 on Mondays at 10pm.

What channel is it on?

The series airs on Channel 4 and if you missed missed series one you can catch up on All4.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – and it’s an odd one. Take a look below.

What is it about?

Flowers follows the dysfunctional Flowers family’s continuing decline. Series one saw the break down of Deborah (Olivia Colman) and Maurice’s (Julian Barratt) relationship following his diagnosis with depression.

Series two takes it one step further, with their 25-year-old twins Donald (Daniel Rigby) and Amy (Sophia di Martino) fighting more than ever and Deborah writing a book about saving her husband’s life and then leaving him. To Donald’s frustration, his volatile sister Amy (Sophia Di Martino) turns up with a crew of misfits. He rejects her, and instead, seeks out the friendship of Shun, played by the writer Will Sharpe.

Amy falls into a state of confusion, as shown in Channel 4’s trailer featuring heavily costumed Olivia Colman and the family. But will the family notice as they’re absorbed holding themselves together?

Flowers returns to Channel 4 on Monday 11th June at 10pm.