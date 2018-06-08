Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Sky confirms Tin Star second series

Sky confirms Tin Star second series

The epic revenge drama starring Tim Roth has been described as a mixture between Breaking Bad and Twin Peaks

tin star tim roth

Sky has confirmed that Tin Star will return for a second series – before the first has even begun.

Advertisement

From the producers of Broadchurch, Tin Star is written by the 28 Weeks Later screenwriter Rowan Joffe, and stars Tim Roth as Jim Worth, a former London detective beginning a new life as police chief of the idyllic town of Little Big Bear in the Rockies.

Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks co-stars as Mrs Bradshaw, the corporate liaison at an oil company, as well as Star Wars actress Genevieve O’Reilly as Jim’s wife, Angela.

Jim’s new-found utopia in the Rockies is shattered by the opening of an oil refinery nearby, which heralds a wave of drugs, prostitution and organised crime in the town.

He takes a stand, unleashing a sequence of (extremely) bloody and tragic events that recall his violent, alcoholic past as the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly blurred.

Advertisement

Originally published on 4 September 2017

Tags

All about Mad Men

tin star tim roth
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

106322

Tim Roth, Idris Elba, Christina Hendricks and Dawn French take leads in new batch of Sky dramas

115208

Star Wars actress joins Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks in new Sky drama Tin Star

144911.615285be-8880-4daf-ba4f-0c7d697dc028

Mad Men creator reunites cast for new Amazon series

imagenotavailable1

Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks and Jessica Paré in new Mad Men season six images

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more