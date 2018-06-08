Meet the cast of the Grantchester Christmas Special

It’s our first festive visit to Grantchester as Sidney Chambers and co gear up for a Christmas special.

But who’ll be coming to Christmas dinner in 1954? And what does the festive season hold in store for them?

Sidney Chambers (James Norton)

Priest by day, crime-solving cleric by night, Sidney’s a former Scots Guards officer on a mission – and it’s not just religious. Christmas is his busiest time of year, leaving him little room to worry about his heavily pregnant former flame, who’s left her husband and moved back to the area.

From Happy Valley psycho killer Tommy Lee Royce to War & Peace’s Prince Andrei, we’ve seen a LOT of James on our TV screens of late. And he’s even popped up in Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror too.

Geordie Keating (Robson Green)

Policeman and family man, Geordie’s an overworked Detective Inspector whose methods of fighting crime are a little rough around the edges. He’s not really feeling the festive spire as Christmas rolls around – and when a new murder mystery brings back chilling memories, it’s even more difficult to make him feel cheerful.

Soldier Soldier star Robson, aka the Robson of Robson and Jerome, is probably best known for being one half of another famous duo ­but he’s popped up in many a TV series over the years. His CV boasts roles in Wire in The Blood, Waterloo Road, Mount Pleasant and Strike Back.

Leonard Finch (Al Weaver)

Finch is a rather timid and naive former teacher who studied theology before joining the church. As Christmas approaches he’s taking charge of the Nativity, and he’s got BIG plans for the festive play.

If you’re a fan of Sherlock or The Hollow Crown you might have already spotted Al Weaver on your TV screen. He’s been in Secret State, Life in Squares (alongside James Norton), Channel 4 drama Southcliffe, and joined Nicholas Hoult on the cinema screen in 2015’s Kill Your Friends.

Mrs Maguire (Tessa Peake-Jones)

Sidney’s staunchly religious housekeeper treats the priest as though he was her own son.

You’ll know her face well – it’s Only Fools and Horses’ one and only Raquel. Actress Tessa Peake-Jones isn’t just Del Boy’s lady love though, oh no. She’s also appeared in Casualty, Holby City, The Demon Headmaser, Midsomer Murders, Poirot, Marchlands and Doctor Who, to name but a few.