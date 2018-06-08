Meet the cast of One of Us
Here’s who’s who in the BBC’s gripping psychological thriller
There’s a storm brewing in Scotland in BBC1’s British crime thriller One of Us – and we’re not just talking about the weather.
Childhood sweethearts Grace Douglas and Adam Elliot lie brutally murdered in their Edinburgh home. Their families, close neighbours in the remote village of Braeston in the Scottish Highlands, are distraught. With a storm raging outside the murderer arrives on their doorstep, badly injured.
- Meet One of Us star Joanna Vanderham: she’s had an Emmy nod and five hit TV shows at 25
- How One of Us writers Jack and Harry Williams became TV’s hottest talents
- One of Us review: a clever, chilling and original thriller
Here’s your who’s who guide…
John Lynch
Who does he play?
Bill Douglas, father to the murdered Grace and married to Moira, Grace’s mother.
Where do I recognise him from?
Lynch’s acting career spans four decades – take your pick from The Secret Garden, crime drama The Fall, Lassie, and his portrayal of a troubled footballing genius in Best.
Joanna Vanderham
Who does she play?
Claire Elliot, compassionate care home worker and sister to the murdered Adam.
Where do I recognise her from?
She played a beautiful society girl in Dancing on the Edge and has held prominent roles in What Maisie Knew, The Paradise and period drama series Banished.
Juliet Stevenson
Who does she play?
Louise Elliot, Mum to Adam, Claire and their brother Rob. She’s estranged from her husband and has a frosty relationship with Moira Douglas that borders on animosity.
Where do I recognise her from?
Bend It Like Beckham, Emma, Infamous, Being Julia, The Village and the ever-popular Truly, Madly, Deeply.
Julie Graham
Who does she play?
Moira Douglas, the mother of Grace and wife of Bill.
Where do I recognise her from?
The Bill (she’s appeared in three roles in the long-running crime drama), Survivors, The Bletchley Circle and sitcom Benidorm.