Who is Wes Nelson? Meet the Love Island contestant and “very academic” design engineer

The 20-year-old is looking for a “cougar” he can get serious with in the villa

20-year-old Love Island contestant Wes Nelson may be a design engineer, but you could say he’s Instagram famous thanks to a few videos of him kickboxing that have gone viral.

He says he thinks he will stand out from everyone else in the villa because of his “intellect”. “I am very academic,” he explains.

Wes is looking forward to making friends for life on Love Island: “We’re all going to be together 24 hours a day, seven days a week which you’d never do with anyone outside of the villa, so I think those friendships are going to be lifelong.”

As for his relationship history, Wes has been in a two-and-a-half-year relationship which “went a bit sour towards the end”.

“I think she’d say I was a great boyfriend. I’ve been raised in a family-orientated household so values and respect are big parts of my life and I definitely implemented that in my relationships”.

What is Wes looking for in a girl?

Wes is not messing around. “I’m looking for a partner,” he says. “I’m looking for someone I can settle down with and tame my wild lifestyle. I am 20 years old but I’d say I am ahead of my age in terms of maturity and in terms of who I am and my mannerisms. I don’t think I’d be childish in there. I consider myself a mature person so definitely looking for something serious.”

He’d like to be with an older girl – “I always go for the cougars!” – with “genuine compassion and genuine feelings” and he wants to avoid anyone who is “really arrogant” or “ignorant in their own ways”.

Who is Wes Nelson? Key facts:

Coupled up with: Laura Anderson

Age: 20

Job: Electrical and Nuclear Systems Design Engineer

Twitter: @WesLNelson

Instagram: @wes.nelson

Location: Staffordshire

