When is the first Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the first dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

Well it seems as though it will be the same time as the show’s first recoupling, which has been confirmed for Friday 8th June.

It’s also been confirmed that the boys will be the ones picking the girls during the recoupling. There are six boys and seven girls currently in the villa, meaning that the girl left at the end will be immediately dumped from the island.

And who is likely to be leaving Love Island? Well the new additions into the villa have certainly spiced things up – mainly between Adam and Kendall. Judging by the preview of Friday night’s episode, new girl Rosie and Adam were having a very passionate snog, meaning poor Alex and Kendall seem to have been left out in the cold.

With Eyal and Hayley unhappy together and Dani and Jack seemingly willing to give things another go together, Friday night is all to play for.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

As yet, none of the islanders have been evicted from the villa. But as soon as they have, we’ll be letting you know right here…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2