Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger quit The X Factor – again

In (yet another) panel shake-up, Simon Cowell will remain the only full-time judge on the show

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger have quit The X Factor. Again.

The pair have bowed out of the show’s upcoming 15th series, leaving Sharon Osbourne, who will remain on the show as a judge for the live shows only.

Simon Cowell is The X Factor’s only remaining full-time face and will be joined by three new judges when the show returns this autumn.

This isn’t the first time Louis has said he’s leaving the series. Announcing he was quitting the show to dedicate himself to management, he said in a 2014 interview: “You have to move on, I’ve got things to do,” adding that he wanted to focus on nurturing artists again.

“I love doing X Factor,” he said. “But it’s not my only job.”

And now, four years later, he’s saying it all over again.

“I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave,” said Louis in a press statement. “I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world!”

Meanwhile, of her new role – which will see her appear in the latter stages of the competition only – Sharon said: “I can’t wait to get back to the judges’ desk. I love the new format.”

Although further details of what exactly that format will be are currently under wraps…

“Louis has been a huge part of The X Factor’s success since it launched and remains a good friend of the show,” said Thames Managing Director, Amelia Brown.

“His contribution cannot be overstated. We would like to thank him for all he has given to the show over the years and look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.

“We are very excited Sharon is taking on a new role on the show and we can’t wait to see her as a judge on the live episodes. This is the start of a new era for The X Factor. I am really excited about all the ideas we have for the coming series including, of course, the new judging panel.”

The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn