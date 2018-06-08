EastEnders: Hunter frames Jack for assault – here’s what happens next

EastEnders’ Hunter Owen has gone to disturbing lengths to stop nemesis Jack Branning cosying up to his mum Mel by giving himself a black eye and pretending the ex-copper clocked him.

Determined to solve the mystery of who stole £15,000 from the E20 safe, inquisitive Jack pointed the finger at Hunter only for Mel to leap to her son’s defence.

But Jack wouldn’t let it go and when he managed to get Hunter on his own he tried a bit of reverse psychology on the sinister schoolboy, bringing up the lad’s late dad Steve and commenting on his reputation as a bad boy.

In a tense scene, Jack subtly goaded Hunter about his overprotectiveness towards his mother – which turned out to be very ill-advised as viewers later saw the menacing teenager standing at the sink and wrapping a damp cloth around his fist, obviously planning something scary.

Thinking he got the upper hand on Hunter, Jack was shocked as a raging Mel showed up on his doorstep accusing him of attacking her son, who was suddenly sporting a whopper of a black eye and a bloody nose.

As Jack protested his innocence, Mel stormed off and cheeky Hunter turned and delivered Steve Owen’s trademark wink and smirk, confirming he must’ve punched himself to cause the injuries in order to turn his mother against her would-be suitor.

Next week, Hunter admits his lies to Mel but still insists he didn’t take the club cash – but Mel is still suspicious about whether she can trust anything he says and seeks out answers from Louise Mitchell. After hearing some shock revelations, Mel decides to cut her losses and that her and Hunter should leave Walford behind.

Can Jack change her mind or will Hunter interfere in their on/off relationship again? And who really took the money?

