Coronation Street: Rosie appears on This Morning – five other daytime TV crossovers we want to see

Coronation Street teamed up with This Morning for a comedy crossover tonight, Friday 8 June, in which Rosie Webster, Craig Tinker and Gemma Winter were interviewed by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa about their drugs bust.

Essential crafted as a leaving gift to the hilarious Helen Flanagan to accommodate her exit as Rosie to go on real life maternity leave, it’s not the first time Corrie has done a meta mash-up with daytime telly favourites – the character of Rosie has already appeared on Lorraine while the Platts aired their dirty laundry on a special edition of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Surely that’s just the tip of the iceberg – here are five shows crying out for the cobbles character crossover treatment…

Liz and Eileen on Loose Women

The Street’s answer to Coleen Nolan and Janet Street-Porter would have lots of stories to share with the outspoken panel about their disastrous love lives, triumphs over tragedy and opinions on the hot topics of the day. You could do a great double take if they were on with Sherrie Hewson or Denise Welch.

Alya and the Connors on Judge Rinder

With a legal battle brewing between Aidan’s family and Alya over who should get ownership of Underworld, we need an impartial professional on the case. Weatherfield legal eagles Imran and Adam have their own agendas so how about Robert Rinder presiding over out-of-her-depth Alya’s claim on tragic Aidan’s inheritance? If the verdict didn’t go her way Carla would rip his wig right off.

Ken on Countdown

Clever Ken would fit right in down at dictionary corner on Channel 4’s evergreen afternoon quiz, searching for that elusive nine-letter word alongside Susie Dent and solving the headscratching conundrum in record time. And he’d have some great gently comic anecdotes to lead into the commercial break about his days as a male escort.

Phelan on Escape to the Country

Leaving the stresses and strains of urban life behind for a simpler existence in a calmer, more rural environment was Pat’s plan when he swam ashore after Eileen let him fall into the sea following their lighthouse showdown. If Gary Windass hadn’t turned up with his baseball bat Phelan could’ve got out of his caravan in Abergele and had Nicki Chapman scout out some charming properties on the North Wales coastline where he could’ve seen out his days.

Phelan (again) on Homes Under the Hammer

Remember the derelict house Phelan was renovating which doubled up as Andy Carver’s secret prison? The bad boy builder torched the place as part of covering his tracks on his reign of terror, but it’s just the kind of ramshackle place people snap up for a song at auction to do up and sell on for profit. As long you get rid of the shackles in the basement and clear up Andy’s little wire house models lying around, this would make a lovely home improvement project.

