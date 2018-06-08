Coronation Street airs Rosie’s exit and This Morning guest appearance tonight
The cobbles favourite is departing as Helen Flanagan goes on maternity leave
Rosie Webster bids farewell to Coronation Street tonight as part of a special crossover with ITV daytime show This Morning that leads to the character’s exit to become a game show host in Japan.
Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are playing themselves in a fun cameo as Rosie, along with pals Gemma Winter and Craig Tinker, appear on the famous sofa to discuss how they successfully managed to foil an international drugs cartel.
Relishing her moment in the spotlight, model and social media sensation Rosie is star spotted by an agent who offers her the opportunity to work abroad – a typically fun and frothy plot for Ms Webster designed to accommodate actress Helen Flanagan’s maternity leave from the show.
Speaking about her exit recently, Flanagan, who is expecting a second child with professional football partner Scott Sinclair, said: “It’s so much fun, and very typically Rosie. The storyline leaves it open for me to return after the baby, I’ve been wearing lots of floaty dresses that fall really well over the bump to hide it, as well as using Rosie’s big pink handbags!
“It was really fun to film the appearance on This Morning. Everybody loves Holly and Phil, whenever I’ve met them they’ve been so kind. It was great going on the show in character as Rosie rather than as Helen.”
Coronation Street airs a double bill tonight, Friday 8 June, on ITV at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.
