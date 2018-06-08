The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

From original series like Stranger Things and The Crown to TV favourites like Sherlock, Doctor Who, Friends and more, check out the all-time best series currently streaming on Netflix

Looking for your next binge watch? You’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Netflix is adding new Original series and old favourites all the time (and, yes, occasionally taking them away again), so check out some of the best TV series on the service right now. Who knows? Your next obsession could be here.

Updated 4th June 2018

13 Reasons Why

The much-discussed teen drama, based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, tells the story of the suicide of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, after the fact. It’s narrative is built upon a series of tapes that she left to a former love interest Clay Jensen, detailing her reasons for doing it. A controversial series to be sure, but an instant teen classic.

Now season two has been released, the story is set to become addictive and agonising all over again, as the series spins out to discover more about the characters affected by Hannah’s suicide. Watch on Netflix

Friends

In the past decade, Friends has been so ubiquitous on British telly that most people have already seen every single episode (all 236 of them) at least once. But with Netflix comes control: the opportunity to dip into your favourite episodes – the one with Ross’ sandwich, the one with the apartment swap, the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break – at your whim. Who needs real friends? Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things

There’s a reason why everyone’s talking about it; this brilliantly scary horror series following four normal 1980s kids and one telekinetic super-girl is packed with heart. And an inter-dimensional monster that walks through walls. Oh, and an unmissable soundtrack too. Season two was the most anticipated launch on Netflix ever, and there’s more to come… Watch on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

This Cillian Murphy-starring crime epic has won acclaim all over the world, with everyone from Tom Cruise to the late David Bowie singing its praises. That’s quite a broad fanbase, but the Brummie-based 1920s gang series really does have something for everyone. Sharp suits, sharper razor blades, and performances that cut through all the usual bingewatching dross. Three series are on Netflix, and the fourth will be released soon now it has aired on the BBC. Watch on Netflix

Orange is the New Black

The series follows naïve, middle-class Piper Kerman (Taylor Schilling) as she embarked on a 15-month sentence. With its brilliant ensemble cast of strong, funny and racially diverse women, the four seasons of Orange contradict every “women behind bars” stereotype. Watch on Netflix

Making a Murderer

A poster child for Netflix, Making a Murderer became one of the streaming giant’s most talked about shows since the ten part documentary premiered in December 2015. Following the story of Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who served 18-years in prison after being wrongly accused of attempted murder and sexual assault, and was subsequently convicted of a different murder, this series has gripped the world and become the focus of much debate. Made by filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos the extraordinary piece of television was filmed over a decade. A must watch for any true crime fans. Watch on Netflix

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

If a few years ago someone had told you that 2015’s most acclaimed superhero would be a traumatised alcoholic detective called Jessica, you’d have laughed them out of the comic-book store. But it seems the future of truly original superhero stories is on the smaller screen thanks to Netflix’s partnership with Marvel. Krysten Ritter was stellar in the central role as super-strong PI Jessica Jones, while David Tennant’s mind-controlling supercreep Kilgrave erased any happy memories of his Tenth Doctor. Season two is out now, and it’s as creepily brilliant as before. Watch on Netflix

Read more: Everything you need to know about Jessica Jones season 2

The Great British Bake Off

Seven series of the baking behemoth landed on Netflix in the UK as a late Easter treat. The episodes available include all the classic BBC series featuring Mary Berry, Mel and Sue. The Channel 4 version has yet to arrive… Watch on Netflix

The Crown

Reportedly the most expensive television programme that Netflix has ever made, this sumptuous royal drama charts the rise of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to monarch alongside her husband Prince Philip. An all-star cast is lead by Claire Foy and Matt Smith – for now. After season two, the production resets, with a new cast and a new time period. All hail Olivia Colman… Watch on Netflix

Advertisement

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept after-life sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Watch on Netflix