Live Rugby Union: What time is Argentina v Wales on TV?

Everything you need to know about the second match in Wales' summer tour

On Saturday evening, Wales take on Argentina in the first of two Tests, which takes place at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario.

Warren Gatland’s men will be buoyed by the news that they have risen to fifth in the rugby union world rankings after victory over South Africa last weekend.

Wales have won five of the last six meetings against Argentina, but all of those matches were in Cardiff, and Argentina won both contests when the Welsh last visited South America in 2006.

Once again, the match will be show on Channel 4 – the broadcaster has live coverage of all Wales matches this summer. Find out full details below.

What time is Argentina v Wales on TV?

Channel 4 has live coverage of the match from 8.10pm on Saturday 9th June. Kick-off is at 8.40pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.