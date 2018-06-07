Viewers rage as ITV Hub goes down during Love Island

Thousands were unable to watch Wednesday night's episode of the ITV2 show online

Thousands of Love Island viewers were left more frustrated than poor hopeless-in-love Dr Alex on Wednesday night after they were unable to watch the show online.

Advertisement

Users were unable to access the ITV Hub for the first 45 minutes of the show, meaning anyone hoping to watch the show live via the online stream couldn’t tune in. 480,000 people had watched Monday’s series opener online via the ITV Hub.

And many of these lost Love Island viewers took to Twitter to vent at the service…

this is me right now! please can you just work ITV HUB! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/C0NiYrAyOV — Kitty Blackmore (@kittythimbles) June 6, 2018

ITV hub crashed just minutes before #LoveIsland started. I'd love to say I kept it together, but I actually broke one of my acrylics in the chaos. — Jenny Kirkham (@PJ_Kirkham) June 6, 2018

I can’t believe how upset I am to be missing tonight. All because ITV Hub isn’t working 😭 #loveisland — Chopsy (@chloeAtongue) June 6, 2018

No. 🤚 not coping!! Actually RAGING!! @ITV HAVE RUINED my night by having a problem with their HUB!! Sort it out man!! I have to now disassociate with ALL social media channels until it appears on ITV Player! #firstworldproblems #nothedaypal #actuallyraging #loveisland — Dionne Ford (@deeonford) June 6, 2018

ITV addressed the technical issues affecting the platform, saying they were working to resolve it.

Hey #LoveIsland fan- you'll see we're experiencing a few issues with being able to login and watch. We're working away as fast as we can to sort it! Thanks for you patience @itv2 @LoveIsland — The ITV Hub (@itvhub) June 6, 2018

Thanks for your patience #loveisland fans- trust us we're working away to get it sorted now @itv2 @LoveIsland — The ITV Hub (@itvhub) June 6, 2018

ITV then announced this issue had been “fixed” – a full 48 minutes after the show started.

#LoveIsland fans so sorry about the issues you might have seen tonight! BUT we've got good news, tonight's ep is ready to go… https://t.co/fbmxSvW5uD pic.twitter.com/lNRzaUwpzu — The ITV Hub (@itvhub) June 6, 2018

Fortunately, you can now watch day three of Love Island 2018 – the episode is available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Advertisement

WhenRadioTimes.com reached out to ITV to find out more about what went wrong, the broadcaster only said: “We experienced some technical issues last night which meant some viewers were unable to watch the live simulcast of Love Island on the Hub.”