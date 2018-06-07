Accessibility Links

Viewers rage as ITV Hub goes down during Love Island

Thousands were unable to watch Wednesday night's episode of the ITV2 show online

Thousands of Love Island viewers were left more frustrated than poor hopeless-in-love Dr Alex on Wednesday night after they were unable to watch the show online.

Users were unable to access the ITV Hub for the first 45 minutes of the show, meaning anyone hoping to watch the show live via the online stream couldn’t tune in. 480,000 people had watched Monday’s series opener online via the ITV Hub.

And many of these lost Love Island viewers took to Twitter to vent at the service…

ITV addressed the technical issues affecting the platform, saying they were working to resolve it.

ITV then announced this issue had been “fixed” – a full 48 minutes after the show started.

Fortunately, you can now watch day three of Love Island 2018 – the episode is available to watch on the ITV Hub.

WhenRadioTimes.com reached out to ITV to find out more about what went wrong, the broadcaster only said: “We experienced some technical issues last night which meant some viewers were unable to watch the live simulcast of Love Island on the Hub.”

