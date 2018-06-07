Emmerdale: Charity destroys reunion hopes with son Ryan for good?

Emmerdale continue to pile on the tragedy for Charity Dingle who wrecked a chance at reconciliation with long-lost son Ryan Stocks by leaving an ill-advised drunken voicemail saying she never wanted to see him again – unaware he had come to the village to make amends after yesterday’s revelations about her prostitute past.

In this evening’s episode, Thursday 7 June, crushed Charity hit the bottle following Ryan’s rejection over her confession he was conceived when she was a teenage prostitute sexually abused by corrupt cop Mark Bails and his sleazy associates.

Initially desperate for another chance to build bridges with the little boy she believed had died at birth, Charity tried calling to thank him again for giving his DNA sample that could prove DI Bails is his dad and strengthen a rape conviction. But as the booze flowed and the self-destruction spiralled, the voicemails became increasingly aggressive and morose – despite partner Vanessa Woodfield urging her not to say something she may regret…

At the end of the episode Charity sat alone as a voiceover played the cruel, spiteful message she left in haste as Ryan and adopted mum Irene pulled up outside. As Ryan finally got signal on his phone, he listened to his mother’s inebriated tirade and decided against giving her a second chance and left the village – with Charity having no idea he’d come to speak to her.

Emma Atkins and Michelle Hardwick discussed the heartbreaking storyline and teased what’s next to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards red carpet at the weekend.

Has Charity now wrecked any chance with Ryan? Will she realise he came looking for her after all? What does the future hold for the long-lost relations? With James Moore confirmed as a regular addition to the cast, Emmerdale are clearly deliberately delaying gratification on Ryan accepting Charity into his life – but how much more can fans take?

