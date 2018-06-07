EastEnders: Kim and Denise set for showdown with Phil after Vincent bombshell

The fate of EastEnders’ Vincent Hubbard continues to be teased as his pregnant wife Kim Fox-Hubbard’s digging unearthed what she believes to be proof he’s dead, despite Phil Mitchell telling her he has contacted him from his hiding place abroad.

In tonight’s episode, Thursday 7 June, Kim confronted Phil over why he gave her £10,000 after Vincent fled, not convinced it was from the sale of his car. The Mitchell meanie, who was in on supergrass Vincent getting in deep with corrupt cops after working as a police informant, claimed he’d spoken to Vincent who is abroad with another woman, and didn’t tell her the truth to protect her from the pain of being dumped.

But canny Kim smelt a rat and when she found her hubby’s passport along with hers and Pearl’s in his old jacket, she realised he must still be in the UK. A call to the bank revealed his account has been inactive since he went awol, leading to an emotional Kim voice her fears to big sister Denise Fox that Vincent must be dead…

Next week, Kim is called to the police station to identify a body, with the stress leading to a pregnancy scare which sees her ending up in hospital.

Meanwhile, as revealed to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards at the weekend, Denise will decide to do some investigating of her own and confronts Phil about what he really knows…

Is Vincent really dead? Will Phil’s obvious lies be exposed? Will the Mitchell hard man’s involvement in what went down with Vincent be revealed at last? And what stress will this put on Kim’s unexpected pregnancy?

