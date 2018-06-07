Accessibility Links

Samuel L Jackson asked to be in Black Panther – but producers wouldn’t let him

Why didn't Nick Fury get to visit Wakanda?

Samuel L Jackson really wishes he’d been in Black Panther. In fact, the actor has revealed that he asked over and over again if Nick Fury could make a guest appearance in Wakanda – but was denied.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Avengers: Infinity War actor shared his disbelief that he wasn’t allowed in the movie.

“It’s a great movie but I couldn’t believe that you weren’t in it!” DeGeneres told him.

“I couldn’t either!” Jackson responded. “When they were making it, I kept saying, ‘So when do I go to Wakanda?’ And they were… [shakes head].”

The actor wanted his Marvel character Nick Fury to make some kind of appearance, no matter how small. He even asked the producers: “Can I just walk down the street in Wakanda so they know that I know it’s there? Because I know it’s there. I mean, Nick Fury knows every black thing that’s on the planet, so he’s gotta know about Wakanda.”

But Jackson is not ready to give up just yet. He has his heart set on the sequel.

“I wish I had been there, but I’m really, really, really pleased with the success of that film and how it worked out – and eventually I may end up in Wakanda,” he declared.

