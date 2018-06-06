No sign of a silent night for Sidney and Amanda in Grantchester’s Christmas Special

The vicar and his off-limits love are a little less Matthew and Mary and a little more Mary and Joseph

“How is it going to work?” That’s the question everyone’s left asking by the time the curtain falls on the Grantchester Christmas special.

It’s been a long and winding road for Sidney Chambers (James Norton) and his beloved Amanda (Morven Christie) who are little less Mary and Matthew and a little more Mary and Joseph as the snow begins to fall in 1954.

Amanda has fled from husband, Guy, and is living with her charismatic Aunt Cece (Anna Chancellor). Cece is particularly enamoured with her niece’s vicar pal’s shoulders, and can’t help but offer him “ice and slice” in his G&T when things get a tad heated around the Christmas tree.

Life seems sweet for the runaway bride, that is until daddy Kendall (Pip Torrens) pops by to threaten Cece and cut his daughter off from the family. Amanda’s festive cheer swiftly disappears and Sid’s loyalty to her – and the baby – is really put to the test.

Heavily pregnant with nowhere to go, all hope seems lost for her. That is until she discovers the only inn with any room for an expectant mother is her darling commitment-phobic Sidney’s house.

A Christmas mystery

Chambers doesn’t have to think about Amanda’s problems too deeply, though, as there’s never a silent night in Grantchester and it’s not long before there’s a murder to distract him. The latest case is a particularly sinister one, bearing the echoes of a crime Geordie and local plod failed to solve almost a decade previous.

When a banker is found murdered on the morning of his wedding with the rings lodged in his throat, all signs point to toy shop owner Albert Tannen (Julian Glover), who was thought to have murdered his soon-to-be son-in-law on his own wedding day. The accusations left their mark on Tannen and his family, and now the old man is a cynical and twisted character who strikes fear into the hearts of the children he makes toys for.

Of course he’s far too obvious a suspect, so the finger of suspicion points to the murdered man’s son (Enzo Cilenti) and seedy sinister club owner Larry Simpkins (yes, that is Terrence Maynard aka Tony from Coronation Street) before finally falling on a suspect who’d been ruled out early on: the bride herself, Linda Morgan (The Musketeers’ Maimie McCoy).

It turns out she’s the black widow type, who tends to murder the men she’s about to marry on the day of their intended nuptials.

And she would have gotten away with it this time too, if Sidney hadn’t downed every bottle in his liquor cabinet while listening to Amanda screaming her way through labour.

Who knew whiskey and a wailing woman in childbirth could help catch a criminal?

Speaking of childbirth, what is a womb?

Amid lovers angst and murder most foul, Geordie’s darling daughter Esme (played by Bad Girls star Simone Lahbib’s daughter, Skye Degruttola) lightens the mood by asking her mum and dad about the facts of life.

Poor old Geordie and Cathy don’t know what to say to their daughter, and ultimately end up spinning a yarn that has Esme convinced a womb is an accessory like a handbag.

Needless to say, Mrs Maguire isn’t impressed when the young lass loudly compliments hers.

Meanwhile Leonard (a brilliant Al Weaver on top form) is attempting to instil a love for the arts and theatre in a group of nativity play nippers who are more concerned about nipping to the loo mid-rehearsal.

The show MUST go on, darling. And our Leonard’s the man who’ll make sure it does, while also proving himself to be Grantchester’s answer to Call The Midwife.

How is it going to work between Sidney and Amanda?

That’s the question that almost every single character asks our Sid at some point in the 90-minute Christmas caper, and it’s a very good one indeed.

The man of God can barely cope with the thoughts of taking on an other half, let alone another man’s baby, and needs to down the contents of several bottles of whiskey to even be able to admit that.

But when he finally meets the child, and introduces the baby to his beloved jazz, we get a hint that there might just be light at the end of the tunnel – until Guy eventually shows up in series three, that is.

After all, Amanda’s darling daddy has pointed out that her husband would take her back. Now that she’s given birth to his child he’s sure to come calling – even if we’ve not had any confirmation that he will yet.

The one thing the duo do have now , though, is a solid support network. Geordie’s onside. Leonard’s onside. And even the formerly frost Mrs Maguire seems to have thawed.

As the camera pans out we’re left with just two questions.

How on earth is it going to work between the man of faith and the woman who’s fled from her husband in series three? And can that baby actually breathe while his mum and surrogate dad are engaging in some feverish festive snogging?