Coronation Street: Rosemary’s psychic scam busted – but will Lewis be back for Audrey?

The old charm still works on gullible Audrey as Lewis gets away

Coronation Street con artist couple Lewis Archer and Rosemary Piper’s psychic scam has finally been exposed, but while Rosemary was charged with fraud, slippery Lewis managed to evade capture thanks to manipulating his old flame Audrey Roberts and persuading her to let him go free.

Advertisement

Audrey, along with concerned friends Roy Cropper and Cathy Matthews, joined gullible daughter Gail Rodwell at Rosemary’s psychic event determined to prove the self-proclaimed medium was a fraud, despite her claims she could rid the Platts of the curse supposedly put upon them by the spirit of Gail’s dead ex Richard Hillman.

Fans discovered last Friday that Rosemary was indeed a fake and was secretly working with the family’s former nemesis Lewis Archer, revealed as the mastermind behind the whole thing.

Tonight, Wednesday 6 June, saw Roy apprehend Lewis who was hiding out in the car park of the venue where Rosemary was holding court, feeding her information gleaned about the audience’s dead loved ones through an earpiece. As Roy wrestled him to the ground, Rosemary fled and was followed out by Gail and Audrey who were stunned to realise Lewis was the puppet master.

As Roy and Cathy gave chase to Rosemary and Gail went to call the cops, Audrey kept her eye on Lewis who managed to do quite a number on his old flame, explaining how he had a little black book of anecdotes and years of pillow talk from his time on the cobbles – and flings with Gail and the late Deirdre Rachid – to make Rosemary appear to be the real deal.

Admitting (or so it seemed) he still loved Audrey and it was Gail he resented, not her, lecherous Lewis had Mrs Roberts in the palm of his hand as the flattery led to her agreeing to set him free so he could escape the cops – only to later lie to Gail he had overpowered her and got away.

With Rosemary charged, Gail thanked Audrey for her support and apologised for letting herself be taken in so easily – unaware her lovestruck mother had received a sneaky text from Lewis declaring his undying love…

Sophie Thompson’s guest role as Rosemary seems to be over for now, but we get the feeling we’ll be seeing more of Nigel Havers as smooth-talking Lewis. Will Audrey let herself fall for him again? Would Gail forgive her? And can Lewis be trusted considering his previous form for fraud and flattery?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.