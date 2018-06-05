Radio Times reader event at the Royal Academy’s 250th Summer Exhibition

To celebrate the Royal Academy’s 250th anniversary, Radio Times has joined forces with the RA! We’re offering readers the opportunity to attend a private view of the annual Summer Exhibition in London on Thursday 2 August 2018 at 6.30pm – 9pm; your chance to explore the exhibition in complete privacy, away from the crowds.

Explore the biggest, brightest and most colourful Summer Exhibition yet: over 1200 works of art from both household and emerging names. This year, the 250th Summer Exhibition, coordinated by Grayson Perry RA, is spilling out across the RA’s newly transformed campus, into their new courtyard – and even above the streets of the West End, with flags designed by selected Royal Academicians.

Tickets are £25 and include exclusive access to the RA Summer Exhibition, a complimentary drink, a talk by a Royal Academy expert and a welcome from a member of the Radio Times team. In addition, attendees will also be able to take advantage of a 10% discount in the RA shop on the evening of the event, plus a 20% discount on purchases of tickets for The Great Spectacle: 250 Years of the Summer Exhibition (ticket discount valid until both exhibitions close on 19 August).

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the RA Summer exhibition at your leisure at our exclusive RT Private View…

YOUR EVENING’S PROGRAMME

6.30pm Arrival and complimentary glass of wine or soft drink

6.45pm Welcome talk by a member of the Radio Team

7.00pm Talk by a Royal Academy expert

7.15pm-9pm Private View – with a chance to speak with an RA expert

The RA shop will be open all evening, offering a 10% discount to all guests

To book please call 020 7300 8090* and quote Radio Times Summer Exhibition or visit the RA website here.

250th Summer Exhibition sponsored by Insight Investment

Terms and conditions: *RA booking line is not Freephone. Charges will depend on the contract of the caller. Local charges may apply from landlines and charges from mobile networks vary. Offer open to Radio Times readers. Offer available online and by telephone. If you require any assistance about the event (such as information about wheelchair access, or if you are hearing or visually impaired) call 020 7300 5732 or email access@royalacademy.org.uk. Event capacity limited to 200 tickets. Tickets subject to availability. Booking paid for in advance and non-refundable. 10% shop discount only available on the night and is not available on non-RA publications, limited edition items and sale items. 20% ticket discount to The Great Spectacle exhibition is redeemable by presenting your Radio Times Summer Exhibition ticket when booking at the Royal Academy in person. Full terms and conditions available here on the RA website.

Photo credit: Summer Exhibition 2017 Installation view. Photo © James Harris.