Hollyoaks: Sami lies to Kyle that James is cheating with Harry

Will this get him back on board with the fake murder framing plan?

Sami Maalik’s twisted plot to frame James Nightingale for a fake murder ramps up again in Hollyoaks next week when he manipulates Kyle Kelly into hating his boyfriend enough to want to put him behind bars.

Kyle had previously agreed to be paid a handsome sum by Sami to honey trap James into falling for him, then stage a murder scene and disappear forever in order to make it look as if Mr Nightingale has bumped him off.

But Kyle’s feelings for James have become genuine and the plan has stalled, much to Sami’s frustration as he still wants to see James pay for framing his late father for fraud which drove him to take his own life in prison many years ago, tearing his family apart.

Next week, Sami lies to Kyle that James is cheating on him with old flame Harry Thompson, hoping to cause a rift between the volatile lovers.

Kyle confronts James with the claims he’s been unfaithful, and a furious row ensues – has sly Sami managed to do enough to get his scam back on track? Could there be more casualties of the dangerous revenge plan now Sami is involving Harry? Will this affect his relationship with Ste? And where do Kyle’s loyalties really lie?

