World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture Panama v Tunisia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Panama fans celebrate after their team defeated Mexico 2-1 in the Gold Cup semifinals at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 24, 2013. Panama will face the US in the final. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Panama v Tunisia World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Full fixtures for Group G can be found here

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Panama v Tunisia World Cup 2018 match here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

