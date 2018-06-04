Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
World Cup 2018: What time is Group E fixture Serbia v Switzerland on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group E fixture Serbia v Switzerland on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group E game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Serbian supporters wave national flags ahead of the WC 2018 football qualification match between Serbia and Wales in Belgrade on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC (Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Serbia v Switzerland World Cup 2018 Group E game being played?

The game will take place on Friday 22nd June.

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group E?

Group E is made up of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Full fixtures for Group D can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Serbia v Switzerland World Cup 2018 match here

Tags

You might like

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

Bruce Forsyth

NTA entertainment award renamed in tribute to Bruce Forsyth

108220

Live Game of Thrones season 6 episode 4 – as it happened

imagenotavailable1

That Week On TV: Fabulous Fashionistas, C4; What Remains, BBC1

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more