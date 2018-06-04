Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group E fixture Brazil v Costa Rica on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group E game at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - OCTOBER 05: Fans of Brazil cheer for their team during a match between Bolivia and Brazil as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Hernando Siles Stadium on October 05, 2017 in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)

When is the Brazil v Costa Rica World Cup 2018 Group E game being played?

The game will take place on Friday 22nd June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group E?

Group E is made up of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Full fixtures for Group D can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Brazil v Costa Rica World Cup 2018 match here

