World Cup 2018: What time is Group D fixture Nigeria v Iceland on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group D game at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

A football fan waves national flags og Nigeria as he arrives at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg for the 2010 World Cup match between Argentina and Nigeria on June 12, 2010. AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo credit should read GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Nigeria v Iceland World Cup 2018 Group D game being played?

The game will take place on Friday 22nd June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group D?

Group D is made up of Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Full fixtures for Group D can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Nigeria v Iceland World Cup 2018 match here

