World Cup 2018: What time is Group D fixture Argentina v Croatia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group D fixture Argentina v Croatia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group D game at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 13: Argentina fans celebrate after the international friendly match between Argentina and Singapore at National Stadium on June 13, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

When is the Argentina v Croatia World Cup 2018 Group D game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 21st June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group D?

Group D is made up of Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Full fixtures for Group D can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Argentina v Croatia World Cup 2018 match here

