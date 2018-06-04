Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group C fixture Denmark v France on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group C game at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 23: Fans of France wave the national flag during the International Friendly match between France and Colombia at Stade de France on March 23, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

When is the Denmark v France World Cup 2018 Group C game being played?

The game will take place on Tuesday 26th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV 4.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?

Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Full fixtures for Group C can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Denmark v France World Cup 2018 match here

