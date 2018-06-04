Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group C fixture Denmark v Australia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group C fixture Denmark v Australia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group C game at the Samara Arena, Samara

17-10-2007: Euro Qual. - Danish players and the fans. © Lars Rønbøg / Frontzonesport.dk. (Photo by Lars Ronbog/FrontzoneSport via Getty Images)

When is the Denmark v Australia World Cup 2018 Group C game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 21st June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Samara Arena, Samara

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?

Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Full fixtures for Group C can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Denmark v Australia World Cup 2018 match here

