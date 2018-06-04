Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group C fixture Australia v Peru on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group C game at the Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 09: General view of Australia fans during the National Anthems before the 2015 Asian Cup match between the Australian Socceroos and Kuwait at AAMI Park on January 9, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

When is the Australia v Peru World Cup 2018 Group C game being played?

The game will take place on Tuesday 26th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?

Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Full fixtures for Group C can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Australia v Peru World Cup 2018 match here

