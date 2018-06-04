Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
World Cup 2018: What time is Group B fixture Portugal v Morocco on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group B fixture Portugal v Morocco on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group B game at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Morocco supporters cheer for their team ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between Egypt and Morocco in Port-Gentil on January 29, 2017. / AFP / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

When is thePortugal v Morocco World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 20th June.

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

Full fixtures for Group B can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Portugal v Morocco World Cup 2018 match here

Tags

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Martin Freeman joined by Benedict Cumberbatch as he waves goodbye to The Hobbit

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders spoilers: Masood would fight David Wicks for Carol – Nitin Ganatra interview

imagenotavailable1

Downton Abbey most likely to end with Dowager Countess’s death or Lady Mary’s marriage

134777.c91f38ff-a7fa-41c6-9009-65ac94249659

12 must-see theatre shows starring David Tennant, Damian Lewis and Andrew Scott

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more