World Cup 2018: What time is Group B fixture Iran v Spain on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group B game at the Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is the Iran v Spain World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place onWednesday 20th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

 Kazan Arena, Kazan

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

Full fixtures for Group B can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Iran v Spain World Cup 2018 match here

