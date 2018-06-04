Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group B fixture Iran v Portugal on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group B game at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Portugal's national football team supporters celebrate their team's victory in Lisbon on July 10, 2016 after the Euro 2016 final football match Portugal vs France played in Paris. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

When is theIran v Portugal World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place onMonday 25th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran

Full fixtures for Group B can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Iran v Portugal World Cup 2018 match here

