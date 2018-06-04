Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
World Cup 2018: What time is Group A fixture Uruguay v Saudi Arabia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group A fixture Uruguay v Saudi Arabia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

A supporter of Uruguay waits for the start of the 2018 World Cup football qualifier match between Paraguay and Uruguay in Asuncion, on September 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FAVIO FALCON (Photo credit should read FAVIO FALCON/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Uruguay v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place onWednesday 20th June.

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Uruguay v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 match here

Tags

You might like

131155.77ce417d-d6ae-492d-a9e6-6088b6e965c5

Ant and Dec on the return of Saturday Night Takeaway and their plans to grow old together

122633

Robert Vaughn, star of Hustle and the Man from U.N.C.L.E, has died

133046.748c6897-9d8a-42a7-8108-e2ecb4f6669b

Emma Watson and a huge female audience help Beauty and the Beast break box office records

imagenotavailable1

Lord Sugar announces air date for The Apprentice

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more