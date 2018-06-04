Hollyoaks: Anna Passey teases birth drama for Sienna and Nico

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake is harbouring her pregnant serial killer daughter Nico from the police, desperate to keep her grandchild safe and dreaming of a new start for the three of them away from Hollyoaks – but Anna Passey has revealed that, in true Sienna fashion, all hopes of a happy ending are about to be dashed.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at this year’s British Soap Awards, held on Saturday 2 June at London’s Hackney Empire, Passey confessed that Sienna’s best intentions can’t stop yet more drama coming her way as she prepares to coach her daughter through childbirth.

“As you can imagine, with Sienna being mum of the decade, if not the century, she has some tough advice for Nico as she heads towards having the baby – but it’s not going to go plan! They are quite sweet scenes between them, I love Sienna and Nico together, they are a terribly unconventional mother/daughter combo which makes for great scenes.”

Passey also said the recent jaw-dropping storyline which saw Nico return from the dead, Sienna fake her death and Warren Fox return to abduct baby Sebastian – all in the space of a few episodes – is not yet over.

“The audience think they’ve seen the end of that story now, but we’re still only in the middle of it. People don’t realise how much more to come there is…”

Hollyoaks had a good night on Saturday, taking home three prizes including Best Single Episode and Best Storyline for the group self-harming plot involving teens Lily McQueen, Yasmine Maalik and Peri Lomax.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.