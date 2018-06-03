Coronation Street win big at The British Soap Awards 2018

Six wins puts the cobbles gang ahead of their rivals in the show's first live broadcast

Coronation Street has dominated this year’s British Soap Awards with six wins in total, including the coveted Best Soap prize.

Advertisement

In a blockbuster year for the ITV continuing drama, which has seen hot-topic storylines including Bethany Platt’s grooming, David Platt’s rape, Pat Phelan’s reign of terror and Aidan Connor’s suicide, stars Lucy Fallon, Connor McIntyre and Jack P Shepherd were recognised for their performances with Best Female Dramatic Performance, Best Actress, Villain of the Year and Best Actor, along with the Tony Warren award which went to ex-executive producer Kieron Roberts.

Coming in second place in terms of awards hauls at the event held this evening, Saturday 2 June, at London’s Hackney Empire and broadcast live for the first time in the show’s 20 year history, was Hollyoaks, who saw big success with the teen self-harm storyline which won Best Single Episode and Best Storyline.

Ross Adams won Best Male Dramatic Performance for Scott Drinkwell’s depression storyline which saw an entire episode devoted to his character’s struggle.

EastEnders’ rode through a difficult year and took home three prizes, including Best Newcomer for Lorraine Stanley who arrived last summer as gobby matriarch Karen Taylor, currently part of the hard-hitting knife attack storyline in which her son Keegan Baker was stabbed along with best friend Shakil Kazemi who tragically lost his life. Rudloph Walker (Patrick Trueman) was recognised in an Outstanding Achievement gong.

Emmerdale took two prizes, a marked difference from last year when they swept the board with six – Greatest Moment for the Hotten bypass of 2016, a special award created to mark 20 years of the British Soap Awards, and Best Young Actor for Isobel Steele’s performance as Liv Flaherty.

Advertisement

Doctors were part of a Soap Awards first as there was a tie in one category for the only time in 20 years – their Bollywood proposal went neck-and-neck with EastEnders’ Christmas rooftop fall for the Branning sisters and both soaps shared the victory.