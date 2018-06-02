The stars of Emmerdale arrive at the British Soap Awards – see the first-look pics

The red carpet has been laid out at London’s Hackney Empire as the stars of Emmerdale arrive for this year’s British Soap Awards. Fan favourites including Emma Atkins and Michelle Hardwick are set for the glitziest night in soapland, with the ITV drama in contention thanks to storylines such as the Who Killed Emma? mystery and the Cain/Faith flashback.

It is also nominated in the Greatest Moment category, which marks the biggest soap highlight of the last 20 years, Emmerdale putting the Hotten bypass crash up for the award.

The Yorkshire-set ratings-winner will be hoping to match their 2017 success where they picked up Best Soap and a string of trophies for its depiction of Ashley’s dementia.

This year’s ceremony is being broadcast live on ITV from 8.00pm and RadioTimes.com is currently on the red carpet speaking to all the big-name nominees. Check back with us all evening for the latest gossip and interviews.

Next week’s episodes of Emmerdale look set to see Debbie rejected by the Dingles following the exposure of her part in the acid attack that has left Ross with facial scarring.

Charity Dingle will also be reunited with the child she has spent the last 27 years believing had died at birth when James Moore joins the cast as the landlady’s long-lost son Ryan Stocks.

Ryan has Ataxic Cerebral Palsy, but is not afraid to challenge misconceptions about the disability he lives with. As she prepares to meet Ryan, Charity will struggle to come to terms with the fact she abandoned her baby – will Ryan forgive his biological parent for leaving him for dead almost 30 years ago?

