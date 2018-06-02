Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shows off baby bump on the British Soap Awards red carpet

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shows off baby bump on the British Soap Awards red carpet

The actress joined co-stars Tilly Keeper and Natalie Cassidy at this year's prizegiving ceremony

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Jacqueline Jossa attends the British Soap Awards 2018 at Hackney Empire on June 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

A heavily pregnant Jacqueline Jossa has joined her former EastEnders co-stars on the red carpet at London’s Hackney Empire for this year’s British Soap Awards. The actress – who recently revealed she had split from her boyfriend and The Only Way is Essex star Dan Osborne – is currently expecting her second child.

Advertisement

Jossa’s relationship with Osborne has been the subject of tabloid speculation for months now, with a source recently telling the Mail that the pair are back living together for the sake of their children.

The actress bowed out of EastEnders earlier this year, but is in attendance at the prize-giving ceremony, where screen dad Jake Wood (who plays villainous Max Branning) is in contention for such awards as Best Male Dramatic Performance and Best Storyline.

Getty
Getty

Joining her at the awards are the likes of Tilly Keeper (Louise Mitchell), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale), Lisa Hammond (Donna Yates) and Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler).

Getty
Getty
British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

EastEnders is tonight in contention in such categories as Best Newcomer (for Lorraine Stanley’s performance as Karen Taylor), as well as the Greatest Soap Moment of the last 20 years, with the BBC1 soap putting Kat and Zoe Slater’s “You ain’t my Muvva” showdown in the spotlight.

British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Next week’s drama on the BBC1 soap sees a grieving Carmel Kazemi launching a knife-crime amnesty following the tragic stabbing of her son Shakil, while Kim will be seen demanding answers in the wake of Vincent’s disappearance.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Jacqueline Jossa attends the British Soap Awards 2018 at Hackney Empire on June 2, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

108220

Live Game of Thrones season 6 episode 4 – as it happened

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

jh

Coronation Street: Phelan’s shock punishment leads to Billy’s exit – will he be back?

134961.446c0b86-7c5c-4de5-bc86-21b386194506

Star Wars’ female heroes are getting their own TV series and toy line

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more