Coronation Street: Phelan aftermath tears Gary and Sarah apart – watch the scene

Has the serial killer's final stand wrecked their romance?

Coronation Street has given fans a first look at the aftermath of the Phelan saga, following the serial killer’s murder at the hands of Anna Windass on Friday 1 June. It seems even after his death, Pat will be causing chaos for old foe Gary Windass…

In a scene from the episode airing on Monday 4 June, Sarah Platt fumes at boyfriend Gary for putting everyone’s lives at risks by tracking down Pat, kidnapping him, attempting to hold him hostage and torture him by way of revenge for framing mum Anna.

We all know Gary’s plot went drastically wrong as Phelan broke free and stormed to number 11 determined to snatch grandchild – and Gary’s son – Zack, only to accidentally shoot daughter Nicola Rubinstein. Taking her to the bistro to get medical help, Pat staged a siege of Michelle Connor and Robert Preston’s wedding in the eatery and took Michelle hostage, shooting her as Anna made a surprise return and stabbed her nemesis to death.

Can Sarah forgive Gary’s actions which nearly saw her become one of Phelan’s victims when he aimed a gun at her head? And is the arrival of Zack, a child with another woman, going to put added pressure on their future?

Coronation Street

